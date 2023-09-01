In Pictures: Day two at Bournemouth Air Festival
- Published
Bournemouth Air Festival is underway with hundreds of thousands of people expected in the town over the weekend.
The event began on Thursday with its launch held indoors for the first time in its history because of adverse weather.
Rain and fog forced the Red Arrows to abandon their display but they are scheduled to fly on all days of the festival along with aircraft including the Typhoon and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The show can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops.
People have also been enjoying entertainment along the beach and in the Lower Gardens.
