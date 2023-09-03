Police renew appeal in Boscombe cliff-side murder probe

Crime scene at off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Bournemouth
The remains were found by a member of the public near a path linking the clifftop to the beach

Detectives are renewing an appeal for information after human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path.

A murder investigation was launched after the discovery near Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive, Bournemouth, on 26 August.

A 38-year-old-woman and a 48-year-old man from Bournemouth are being held.

Dorset Police now want to hear from anyone aware of any suspicious activity around Aylesbury Road between 18 August and 1 September.

It said the victim was a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth.

Det Insp Neil Third said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and officers are keeping them updated with developments as inquiries continue.

"The investigation is progressing at pace as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

"Following further inquiries, I am now issuing an appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the vicinity of Aylesbury Road in Boscombe between Friday 18 August and Friday 1 September 2023 to please contact Dorset Police."

Cordons are in place in Aylesbury Road and Manor Road in Boscombe.

