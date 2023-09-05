Bournemouth: Badges to boost confidence of cancer survivors
- Published
A woman has been handing out merit badges to cancer survivors in a bid to spread positivity.
Susie Pinner from Bournemouth struggled to regain her confidence and feel "normal" again after she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2021.
Noticing others also grappled with completing everyday tasks, the 52-year-old started the Pinners Award Club.
Members get rewarded for "small wins" like planning meals, decluttering the home and keeping houseplants alive.
Ms Pinner faced a year of treatments and surgeries following her diagnosis, including chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.
"It really takes the wind out of your sails and your focus is fighting to stay alive," she said.
The mother-of-three found it difficult to find the motivation to complete everyday tasks, but said on the outside, she looked like she was coping.
"Once your hair starts to grow back, you appear normal to everyone else, they think you've recovered and you're over it - but inside you're not feeling that at all," she said.
Ms Pinner took inspiration from her years in the Girl Guides and started making merit badges, which celebrate the completion of mundane household chores, alongside fun activities and sports.
She said: "While it might look like badges, it's about rediscovering hobbies, conquering challenges, and finding joy in personal growth."
The weekly club sees cancer survivors, people living with cancer and their friends and family, come together to support each other through everyday life.
With dozens of Award Pins to collect, members can tackle tasks in different categories such as Kitchen Skills, Home DIY and Music.
