Bournemouth: Pair in court over cliff-side remains find
- Published
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murder after partial human remains were found off a path leading to a beach.
Found on 26 August near Manor Steps Zig Zag, Boscombe, they were identified as Simon Shotton, 49, from Bournemouth.
Debbie Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court.
The pair were remanded in custody earlier to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.