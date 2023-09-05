Bournemouth: Pair in court over cliff-side remains find

Crime scene at off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Bournemouth
The remains were found by a member of the public near a path linking the clifftop to the beach on 26 August

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murder after partial human remains were found off a path leading to a beach.

Found on 26 August near Manor Steps Zig Zag, Boscombe, they were identified as Simon Shotton, 49, from Bournemouth.

Debbie Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court.

The pair were remanded in custody earlier to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Wednesday.

