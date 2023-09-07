Prince William kissed by Gazza in Bournemouth Pret a Manger

Paul Gascoigne and Prince WilliamPA Media
Paul Gascoigne turned up to greet Prince William in Bournemouth
By Marcus White & PA Media
BBC News

Paul Gascoigne has kissed the Prince of Wales on the cheek during a friendly encounter in a sandwich shop.

The ex-footballer turned up in a crowd that greeted the prince at a branch of Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.

Gascoigne, who has struggled with alcoholism, told Prince William he was "a lot better, getting there", before leaning in to give him a brief kiss.

The prince was visiting the shop's town centre branch to hear about the company's work with homeless people.

Prince William chatted warmly with Gascoigne, who lives locally, before posing with him for a selfie.

He later spoke about the encounter, saying: "We even bumped into Gazza.

"He popped into (Pret) - it's been a very interesting morning."

PA Media
Prince William helped in the Pret A Manger kitchen

In June, Prince William launched a five-year campaign to end homelessness, which he said should not exist in a "modern and progressive society".

Pret UK is one of nine organisations that have pledged to employ people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as donating unsold food.

PA Media
Prince William heard about the Premier League football club's five-year plan to help homeless people

Prince William also visited the Vitality Stadium to find out about the work being done by AFC Bournemouth to support those at risk of homelessness.

Members of the club told him about their plan to carry out community work over the next five years as part of the Prince's Homewards project.

