Bournemouth and Poole lifeguards make beach return for hot weekend
- Published
Lifeguards will make a return to some of the south coast's most popular beaches, as temperatures soar.
They will be present across Bournemouth and Poole on 9 and 10 September, in what the RNLI has called a "very rare" change to schedules.
Many lifeguard towers closed when peak season ended on 3 September - but BCP Council asked some to reopen, given likely visitor numbers.
The towers will be staffed from 10:00 BST until 18:00.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "It is very rare that we are able to make an alteration to season dates based on good weather early or late in the year as we give contracts to our lifeguards and many of them plan a return to study or take up other jobs based on the agreed dates.
"On this occasion, given that some of our lifeguards are still under contract and our equipment is still on many beaches, we have been able to work with BCP Council to provide a service."
Poole Bay lifeguards will be present at the following beaches:
- Alum Chine*
- Boscombe East
- Boscombe West*
- Bournemouth East
- Bournemouth West
- Branksome*
- Durley Chine*
- Sandbanks
*Beaches that would not usually have a lifeguard presence out of peak season
BCP confirmed beaches at Shore Road, East Cliff, Avon, Fisherman's Walk, Friars Cliff, Manor Steps, Southbourne and Highcliffe would not have a lifeguard present.
The council's deputy leader Mille Earl advised beachgoers to swim at RNLI lifeguarded beaches where possible.
"Our experienced seafront teams are used to managing thousands of visitors in scorching weather.
"This is business as usual for them and we welcome everyone to our miles of spectacular award-winning beaches," she added.
