Bournemouth house still cordoned off in remains find probe
A police cordon at a house is still in place almost three weeks after human remains were first found off a path down to a beach.
Identified as Simon Shotton, the partial remains were found near Manor Steps Zig Zag, Boscombe, on 26 August.
Cordons were placed at several sites in Boscombe including Aylesbury Road where police investigations are ongoing.
Debbie Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, have been charged with Mr Shotton's murder.
The pair are due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 20 October.
Dorset Police said a cordon at Boscombe Chine Gardens where further remains of the 49-year-old, from Bournemouth, were found on 6 September has now been lifted.
Following the discovery in the beachfront gardens near Boscombe pier, police appealed for anyone who may have seen someone with a black suitcase to come forward.
A major incident portal has been set up by the force where anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Boscombe area between 31 July and 26 August can upload information or images.
