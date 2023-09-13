Charmouth homes application withdrawn over concerns
- Published
An application for four affordable homes has been withdrawn after local authorities raised concerns.
The 'in principal" planning application is for properties on pasture off Axminster Road in Charmouth, Dorset.
The site covers 3,700 sqm on the northern edge of the village to the west of Brackendale.
Local authorities involved said distance from the village and environmental factors were amongst their primary concerns.
Planning agents acting for the site owner said there was "a need for affordable homes in the area" with 13 applicants on the housing register who identify Charmouth as their preferred location.
Charmouth Parish Council said that while it agreed with the demand for inexpensive homes, it hesitated to support the project over "the lack of specific details".The parish report listed the location of the site, which is far from services and outside the defined development boundary, and environmental factors such as noise and air pollution, given the proximity to the A35, as primary concerns.
Dorset Council's Tree Officer also objected to the application because of inadequate information "and a proposal to remove trees on land outside the site and on highway land, which would not be permitted".National Highways and raised no objection to the proposals while Dorset Highways asked for further details about how a large refuse vehicles would access the site, before commenting.The planning application states some work might need to be completed on ensuring foundations are not prone to land instability.
Previous planning applications, for between one and three open market homes, have been agreed for the site in the past - with the most recent in 2020 - but none were fulfilled.