Boscombe: Police investigate alleged rape in park
- Published
Detectives are investigating the alleged rape of a woman in a park.
Police said the woman reported she was attacked by a man known to her shortly after 01:10 BST in Churchill Gardens in Boscombe, Bournemouth.
The woman, aged in her 50s, is being supported by specially trained officers.
A section of the park off Churchill Road remains cordoned off by police while detectives carry out further investigations.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Dorset Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.