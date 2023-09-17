Woman,18, killed and three others injured in crash near Ringwood
An 18-year-old woman has died and three others were injured in a car crash.
Dorset Police said a blue BMW 1 Series left the carriageway on Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams on Saturday shortly after 21:30 BST.
The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people who were also in the car were taken to hospital.
Two men and a woman, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Police said of the three in hospital, one is seriously injured and the other two have sustained minor injuries.
Sgt Mile Gatfield, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said: "We are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision."
The force is urging witnesses, anyone who saw the car being driven before the crash, and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
