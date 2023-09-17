Weymouth Ironman: Swimming leg dropped over thunderstorm warning
An Ironman triathlon in Dorset has had its swimming leg cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.
Organisers said they made the decision due to the "current adverse weather conditions with potential electrical storms in the area".
Almost a month's worth of rain could fall in less than 24 hours in south-western parts of the UK as the Met Office issues a thunderstorm warning.
The yellow alert also covers parts of the south-east and east of Britain.
Homes and businesses could be in danger of flooding quickly in "torrential downpours", the Met Office said, with up to 70mm (2.8in) possible in some spots.
Buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds as well as floodwater.
In Dorset, the stormy weather cut power to more than 28,000 properties in Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said electricity was lost shortly before 01:30 BST after a high-voltage overhead wire was damaged. Following repairs it was back on by 07:00.
The 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim leg of the Ironman triathlon in Weymouth bay has been scrapped but the 56-mile (90km) cycling course and 13.1-mile (21.1km) running stage of the event are going ahead.
Organisers said: "Our priority is the safety of all of our athletes. Everything is exactly the same as it would've been, just without the swim."
The cycling course loop, which set off in waves from Lodmoor Country Park at about 07:40, will see roads shut along the route which goes through Kings Stag then back to Weymouth, via Dorchester.
Seafront roads in the town are closed for the running stage until 18:00 BST.
More than 2,000 competitors are taking part in the event which takes between four and seven hours to complete.
Seafront attractions in the town including Sandworld are shut, the Weymouth Recycling Centre will not open and access to Dorchester Recycling Centre will be disrupted.
