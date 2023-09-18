Weymouth Ironman competitors battle elements to complete event

Ironman triathlon, DorsetGetty Images
The stormy weather cut power to more than 28,000 properties in Dorchester, Weymouth and Portland

Athletes have taken part in an Ironman triathlon in Dorset in a one-day test of physical endurance, amid stormy weather conditions.

The annual race had its swimming leg cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions on Sunday.

Almost a month's worth of rain had been predicted to fall in less than 24 hours in south-western parts of the UK, with a thunderstorm warning in place.

Organisers said: "Our priority is the safety of all of our athletes."

Huw Fairclough
The 56-mile (90km) cycling leg went ahead, with competitors setting off in waves from Lodmoor Country Park
Huw Fairclough
The cycling loop saw roads shut along the route through King's Stag then back to Weymouth, via Dorchester
Huw Fairclough
After cancelling the swim leg, organisers said: "Everything is exactly the same as it would've been, just without the swim."
Huw Fairclough
More than 2,000 competitors took part in the event on Sunday
Getty Images
It also included a 3.1-mile (21.1km) running stage
Huw Fairclough
The event takes individuals between four and seven hours to complete

