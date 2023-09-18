Weymouth Ironman competitors battle elements to complete event
Athletes have taken part in an Ironman triathlon in Dorset in a one-day test of physical endurance, amid stormy weather conditions.
The annual race had its swimming leg cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions on Sunday.
Almost a month's worth of rain had been predicted to fall in less than 24 hours in south-western parts of the UK, with a thunderstorm warning in place.
Organisers said: "Our priority is the safety of all of our athletes."
