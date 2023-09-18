Two houses in Corfe Mullen catch fire after lightning strike
Two houses have burst into flames after being hit by lightning.
Fifteen people have been evacuated and four will need to be rehoused after the blaze in Coronation Way, Corfe Mullen, Dorset, just after midnight.
No-one was injured but both properties were badly damaged, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews left the scene at 05:30 BST and returned later for a reinspection in daylight. The incident happened as thunderstorms hit Dorset on Sunday.
