Laionie Kennard death: Tribute to 'kind and caring' teen killed in crash
- Published
A teenager killed in a car crash has been described by her family as "the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever have wished for".
Laionie Kennard, 18, was a passenger in a BMW on Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams when she died on Saturday.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and released under investigation.
In a statement released through Dorset Police, Ms Kennard's relatives said she was "our princess."
"Her smile would light up a room and she was loved by so many," they said.
"We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations at this unbelievably hard time, our girl will have the send off she deserves.
"We will love you forever the brightest star in the sky, our Laionie."
The statement said the family "cannot explain in words just how much she is going to be missed."
They added: "She was the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever have wished for."
Sgt Mike Gatfield, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said: "The thoughts of the investigation team and everyone at Dorset Police remain with the family and friends of Laionie Kennard.
"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.
"We would ask that there is no speculation online about this very sad incident while officers continue their detailed enquiries."
