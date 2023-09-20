Bibby Stockholm: Home Secretary defends handling of migrant barge
- Published
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has defended the government's handling of an accommodation barge that has been empty for more than a month.
The Bibby Stockholm, docked at Portland Port in Dorset, was evacuated of its first 39 residents after Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply.
Ms Braverman said "various procedures" needed to be completed before they could return to the vessel.
But she said the government had done "really well" in its work on the barge.
The barge is part of the government's migration policy intended to cut the cost of housing asylum seekers.
Ms Braverman did not indicate when migrants might be able to return to the vessel
"We were disappointed, obviously, that we had to take people off the barge in August," she told LBC.
"We are carrying out all of the necessary checks and authorisations and, once those are completed, we'll be re-embarking people as quickly as possible."
Asked what is causing the delay, she replied: "This is a complex issue. I think we've done very well to stand up the barge so far - there's been a lot of project management, a lot of intensive work across all of government to stand up these new sites from scratch."
Ms Braverman said she remained confident in the safety of the barge despite the setbacks, which have included threats of legal action from a firefighters' union.
It comes after the Home Office's annual accounts showed the department was paying "around £8m" a day for asylum seekers to be put up in hotels.
The figure is higher than the £6m daily cost cited by Ms Braverman in the Commons on Monday.
Labour home affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper said the bill for hotels was "astronomical" and accused the Tories of failing to grip the issue of unlawful migration.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.