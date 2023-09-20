Dorset coasteering participant 'may have saved lives' on fatal trip
A former Royal Navy serviceman may have saved the lives of participants on a commercially-run coasteering trip, an inquest has heard.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, drowned near Swanage, Dorset, in May 2019.
Eight other participants, including his two sons, were rescued by lifeboat.
One of the swimmers, James Barker, told the hearing that participant Andrew Clark helped the group to survive in "very dangerous" conditions.
He said the group was left drifting in high waves while Charles Ridley, a coasteering guide with adventure firm Land & Wave, pulled Mr Farrell out of the water and started resuscitation efforts.
Mr Barker, who was with his children aged 10 and 12, told the inquest jury: "We were in survival mode. It was horrible.
"If Andrew, a former Royal Navy serviceman, wasn't with us we would have been in significant trouble and I'm not sure there would have been just one death."
Mr Farrell was taking part in the activity, which involves jumping, climbing and swimming, at Hedbury Quarry on 26 May.
He fell behind the group in the water and struggled to climb back out with the instructor, the hearing was told.
Mr Barker said he saw Mr Farrell face down in the sea before Mr Ridley dived in and recovered him on to a ledge.
At the same time the remaining swimmers linked arms to await rescue, becoming "tired and cold", with "breakers rolling over our heads", Mr Barker said.
He continued: "It was too rough to go in. I am embarrassed to say I let my daughter jump in that water.
"We were in survival mode. It was dangerous, very dangerous."
He told the court there was no second instructor and no means for Mr Ridley to communicate from the water because he had left his radio at an exit point.
The inquest at Bournemouth Civic Centre continues.
