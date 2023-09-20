Christchurch Golf Club fire caused by electrical fault
A fire that left a golf club badly damaged was an accident and caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews and took two hours to tackle the fire at Christchurch Golf Club on Monday.
An electrical box set alight to the exterior of a caravan, which spread to the nearby driving range.
Nobody was hurt in the fire and the club has now reopened.
Paul Barran, CEO of the club, based off Riverside Avenue in Iford, Bournemouth, said they lost seven bays at their driving range.
"If it wasn't for the direction of the wind and the brave work of the fire brigade then the situation could have been much worse," he said.
"It is material damage, thankfully nobody was injured and we will continue to provide you with a great service going forwards.
"Thank you again to the very brave bodies that saved our range and a massive thank you to the entire team who gave everything over the last few days to get us back on track for everyone."
A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Following a thorough investigation, we believe the fire to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault setting alight the exterior of a caravan, which in turn spread to the adjacent building."
