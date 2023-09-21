Police in Scotland ask public to help find missing Dorset camper
People have been asked to help trace a man who disappeared from a campsite in Scotland two weeks ago.
Francis Johnson, 74, from Dorset, was last seen at the Glenbrittle site in Skye on 6 September.
His camping equipment and car are still at the location but he has not been seen since.
Sgt Graham Cameron said: "Concerns are growing for his welfare, and we are asking for the public's assistance to help trace them."
Mr Johnson left his home in Dorset on 4 September and had booked various campsites as he travelled across the west of Scotland.
He is 6ft tall, of medium build, with grey balding hair and would likely be wearing outdoor clothing.
Sgt Cameron, of Portree police station on Skye, said: "Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.
"...we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.
