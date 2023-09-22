Weymouth: Giant opera singing dolls take to resort's streets
Three giant opera singing dolls are set to transform the streets of a seaside resort into an opera house.
The singing divas in oversized dresses will parade through Weymouth accompanied by drumming toy soldiers.
The Poupées Géantes trio will parade as they perform an hour of popular songs and opera melodies.
They will move through the town from 20:00 BST on Friday and Saturday at 13:00 and 20:00, starting at New Bond Street and finishing at Brewers Quay.
The oversized spectacle has been arranged by the resort's council and French theatre company Transe Express.
The Poupées Géantes are the finale event of biennial outdoor arts festival Inside Out Dorset.
It has been sponsored by We Are Weymouth and funded by Arts Council England and Dorset Council.
