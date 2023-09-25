West Bay harbour wall footpath closed over safety worries
A harbour wall path has been closed to the public over safety fears after it showed signs of movement.
The wall, known as Harbour Wall B at West Bay, Dorset, had been scheduled for longer-term improvement works in the autumn and winter, but monitoring has showed movement in the past week.
Dorset Council said loose material needed to be removed from the base of the structure and the ground behind it had to be stabilised.
Food outlets in the area remain open.
The upcoming work may now have to be either brought forward or delayed, depending on what a further inspection finds.
Speaking at a meeting of the council's joint harbours advisory committee, ward councillor Sarah Williams sought assurance that discussions would involve consultations with the council's conservation team.
She also called for works to the public toilets to be completed at the same time as any further works to the wall, as the temporary toilets on Fisherman's Green were "not a good image" for visitors to the area.
