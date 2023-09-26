Boscombe community health scheme hoping to attract funding
A scheme to help people living with obesity to improve their employability is hoping to continue after its funding came to an end.
The ASPIRE project was set up by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council after research found a link between unemployment and weight gain.
Launched in 2021, the two-year scheme saw people take part in activities in Churchill Gardens, Boscombe.
The programme is looking for funding.
ASPIRE originally received €1.1m from a €10m European Union (EU) fund focused on areas with high deprivation across southern England and northern France.
Its goal was to support people who were unemployed to reach a healthy weight and find jobs in areas where levels of unemployment and obesity were high.
Several local groups partnered together to deliver daily activities like cookery lessons, money management sessions and arts classes at the east Dorset park.
BCP said the community hub's groups and their participants were keen for the programme to continue after the funding finished in March 2023.
They collaborated to form The Boscombe Community Wellbeing Project and are now looking for additional funding to grow the programme.
Phoenix Ford, from Pokesdown, took cookery classes having never cooked before aiming to make healthier changes and make new friends.
He said: "I used to eat the bad stuff like pizzas, fast food, chocolate, biscuits and cakes, but I realised that fast food made my energy levels so low.
"Without the cooking and nutrition course it would have been the same - but I've changed, broken the cycle and I'm moving forward instead of backwards."
Deputy council leader Millie Earl said the community's eagerness to continue the project was "encouraging".
"[The scheme] provided a unique opportunity to concentrate significant funding to a small, local community, providing support and healthier lifestyles," she added.
The ASPIRE building and the community hub will continue to be used as a focal point for residents around Churchill Gardens.
