Dorset RNLI lifeguard proves age is just a number
- Published
A lifeguard in his sixties has proven age is just a number after performing a seaside rescue.
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteer Malcolm Greenslade, 63, had just finished an evening swim near Lyme Regis on 4 September when he spotted a man get into trouble.
Realising the swimmer was struggling, Mr Greenslade intervened and brought the man to shore on Monmouth Beach.
He said he hoped to inspire others to become lifeguards.
Mr Greenslade said the man was lying on his back in the shallows, which at first glance looked as if he was relaxing after a swim.
Waves then rolled the man and his head became submerged as he struggled to get to his feet.
After making his way over and finding the man was grappling with exhaustion, Mr Greenslade managed to lift the man back to his feet, and two members of the public joined in helping him back to shore.
Safely back on the beach, the senior lifeguard advised the man about the risk of secondary drowning after he said he had swallowed some sea water.
Mr Greenslade, who volunteers as a lifeguard when the beaches are especially busy, believed his training and experience meant he was equipped to spot and deal with what could have been a tragic incident.
He said: "I'm really glad that through volunteering as a lifeguard for the RNLI, I have the skills and knowledge that were needed to help the gentleman."
The father-of-two, who works day-to-day as an open water swimming coach, said he wanted to inspire others to join the charity.
"I hope that people realise that age is just a number when it comes to lifeguarding.
"If you're fit and able, there's no reason not to get involved," he added.
