Dorset roads get preventative treatment to extend life
- Published
Dozens of roads in Dorset are being given a "preventative" surface treatment to extend their life.
About 70 roads are to be closed for "micro-surfacing" during October, according to Dorset Council.
The treatment seals the road, improves the texture and prevents water ingress and is said to extend the life of the surface by 10 to 15 years.
The council described it as a "cost-effective treatment for worn, but not structurally failing, roads".
Road closures will usually take place from 08:00 to 17:00 and affected residents are being notified.
Locations include roads in Colehill, Dorchester, Weymouth, Bridport, Bradpole, Puncknowle, West Lulworth, Coombe Keynes, Upton, Lytchett Minster, Corfe Mullen, West Parley, Ashley Heath, Avon Heath and Wimborne.
