Bournemouth beach deaths: Art installation to remain in place
- Published
An art installation erected on a beach close to where two children drowned will remain in place as planned.
Portal, which is part of Bournemouth's arts festival, attracted criticism from the families of Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, who died on 31 May.
After speaking to both families, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said the audio and lighting had been turned off.
However, the arch will remain in place until Wednesday as planned.
The 15m (49ft) structure was set up on the beach on Wednesday as part of the Bournemouth Arts By The Sea Festival.
Vanessa Abbess, mother of Joe, said her family had been "shocked and astounded" when they learned about the "disrespectful" installation.
"It frames the area of sea where our son, Joe, and Sunnah Khan got into difficulties," she said.
In a joint statement, BCP Council and Bournemouth Arts by the Sea Festival said: "We remain deeply sorry for the upset the positioning of this installation has caused and apologise once again for any further distress experienced by the families of Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan.
"After speaking with the families, it has been agreed that the installation - called Portal - will remain on Bournemouth Beach as planned until Wednesday, 4 October.
"However, as a mark of respect, the audio and lighting of Portal was switched off on Friday night."
BCP chief executive Graham Farrant previously called the decision to locate the artwork near the pier "a crass mistake".
Joe, from Southampton, and Sunnah, from Buckinghamshire, were part of a group of people who got into difficulties in the sea near Bournemouth Pier.
At the opening of their inquests in June, the court heard there was a "suggestion" a rip current had led to the pair drowning.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.