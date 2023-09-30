Man dies in two-vehicle crash at Milton on Stour
A man has died in a collision involving two cars in north Dorset.
It happened at Mapperton Hill in Milton on Stour, near Gillingham, on Friday at about 21:15 BST.
The man who died was in his 20s and from Wiltshire, Dorset Police said. His family has been informed. The other driver was not physically injured.
Mapperton Hill was closed while the scene was inspected. Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage have been urged to contact the force.
