Lyme Regis: Vodka bar to open at cinema site wrecked by fire
- Published
The foyer of a seaside cinema that was wrecked by fire more than seven years ago will be turned into a vodka bar.
Dorset company Black Cow Vodka have been given a drinks licence for the foyer of the Grade II-listed Regent Cinema in Lyme Regis.
The 1930s Art Deco building was engulfed in flames following an electrical fault in March 2016.
Councillors approved a full premises licence that will allow the sale of alcohol every day until 23:00.
Conditions included 24-hour CCTV and limiting the foyer area to a maximum of 60 people.
The licensing hearing was told the business aimed to create a small and relaxed coffee and cocktail bar with a shop selling brand and local products.
Live music was likely to be limited to piano or acoustic musicians and only low-alcohol beer and cider would be on offer alongside Black Cow products.
A 42sqm decking area for outdoor sitting has already been added to the front of the building, although without planning consent.
One property owner claimed the bar would create a "major noise nuisance" and "undermine the local planning system in its duty to protect residential neighbourhoods and historic listed buildings".
"Even listed buildings do not seem immune from insensitive development on the lines planned by Black Cow Vodka," said the letter to the licensing panel.
Ward councillor Belinda Bowden said she believed there was support in the town for bringing the cinema site back into use.
She added that she did not believe the premises would be noisy or lead to anti-social behaviour because that did not fit with the applicant's aims.