Man's body found in Chadwell St Mary road
A man's body has been found on a street in Essex, prompting the closure of the road.
The man, who is in his 20s and whose name has not yet been released, was found on the A1089 Dock Approach Road in Chadwell St Mary at 01:15 BST.
Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the man on the road. They said his next of kin had been told.
Police said later that following a post mortem examination the death was not being treated as suspicious.
