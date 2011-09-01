A mother has been electronically tagged and banned from social-networking sites after being charged with attempting to incite rioting in Essex.

Elisha Smithers, 18, of Carnarvon Road, Clacton, was given the restrictions by Colchester magistrates as part of her bail conditions.

She is accused of sending the call to riot by BlackBerry in August.

Ms Smithers was released on bail to appear to Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 October.

She was released on the condition that she is electronically tagged and does not access social-networking sites until after her next appearance at court.