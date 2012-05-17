Chelmsford man charged over £7.5m fraud involving 250 people
A man from Essex has been charged over a £7.5m fraud involved more than 250 victims.
The 35-year-old from Chelmsford, who has not been named, faces 15 counts of obtaining money by deception, 21 counts of fraud and one of theft.
Police said the alleged offences dated from 2005 to 2010. He was arrested in August 2010 and charged on Tuesday.
Police said no further details would be released. The man is due before Chelmsford magistrates next month.
