Empty car is damaged by gun shots in Billericay
- Published
Armed police were called to an Essex town on Thursday night after receiving reports of gunfire.
Police said local residents had alerted them after shots were heard in Mill Road, Billericay.
The shots were fired from a passing vehicle into an empty car at about 19:00 BST, a spokesman said.
The car was damaged but no-one was injured and police carried out an investigation. Armed officers were also deployed, he said.
