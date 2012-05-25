A 32-year-old man arrested and bailed after questioning over a fatal stabbing in Essex has been freed without charge.

He was the last of 12 people arrested within hours of the death of Liam Mearns, 21, found stabbed on Wellesley Road in Clacton on 13 December 2011,

All of those arrested have now been released without charge. Police said they were keeping the case open.

A provisional post-mortem examination revealed Mr Mearns died from a stab wound to the chest.

Police said they were contacted at 2200 GMT on 13 December following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Mr Mearns had a number of stab wounds to his body. Despite the life-saving efforts from paramedics he was certified dead at the scene a short time later.

"Police worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who have given very careful consideration to all the evidence," a police spokesman said.

"A decision was then made, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

"Police have been advised that no further action should be taken against the man arrested in this case.

"Should any further evidence become available then the Crown could reconsider this decision."