Man injured in shooting in Southend, Essex
Four men have been arrested after a man was injured in a shooting in Southend in Essex.
The man in his mid-20s received a non-life-threatening shotgun wound to the leg at about 00:40 GMT in York Road.
The men, two aged 18, one 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, from London, were arrested.
Forensic officers are at the scene and a car has been seized for examination. Police are conducting house to house enquiries in the area.
Essex Police said they wanted anyone who saw or heard anything in relation to the incident to contact them.
