Jay Whiston: Colchester knife death accused 'had scratch on his back'
The man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager outside a house party arrived at his girlfriend's home with a "scratch on his back", a court heard.
Jay Whiston, 17, died in Marlowe Way, Colchester, Essex on 8 September, 2012.
Edward Redman, 18, of Wayland Drive, Colchester, denies murder. His ex-girlfriend, Shannon Fenlon, father Gary and brother John deny related charges.
Steven Levy, for Miss Fenlon, said the case had been surrounded by a "rumour mill".
None of the four on trial gave evidence to the Chelmsford Crown Court jury.
The court was told how Mr Redman said he had been in a fight but denied using a knife.
The jury heard how he had a scratch on his back when he went to Miss Fenlon's home after the party.
'Nothing sinister'
Miss Fenlon, 19, from Jameson Road, Clacton, denies perverting the course of justice. Gary Redman, 51, of Colchester, and John Redman, 19, of Halstead, both deny the same charge.
In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Levy disputed the police's account that Miss Fenlon had told them she had deleted text messages.
He described the prosecution's case against his client as "no more than speculation" and claimed there was "no smoking gun".
Jacqueline Carey, for John Redman, said the messages and calls he had made and received in connection with Mr Whiston's death showed he was seeking to find out what had happened.
"He wanted to know what on earth had been going on," she said. "He wanted to know who was fighting. There is nothing sinister in him wanting to know what had been going on."
The trial continues.