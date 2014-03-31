Billericay nursery manager charged with child cruelty
- Published
A nursery manager has been charged with a cruelty offence over an investigation into the treatment of children.
Emma Panting, 49, of the Abacus Day Nursery, in Billericay, faces one count of child cruelty and two counts of common assault.
She is also accused of a racially aggravated public order offence.
Nursery worker Rosie Dunn, 24, of Prower Close, Billericay, has also been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.
The women are due to appear before Basildon Magistrates' Court on 10 April.
