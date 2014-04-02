James Attfield mother appeals for help to find 'maniac' killer
- Published
The mother of a vulnerable man who was stabbed 102 times has appealed for information to find the "maniac" who killed her son.
James Attfield, 33, died in a "senseless and frenzied" attack at Castle Park, Colchester, on Saturday.
He had 102 separate wounds on his arms, hands, back, neck and head.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Colchester in connection with the investigation and taken to a police station for questioning.
Police are treating James' death as murder but have not uncovered a motive or found a weapon.
Julie Finch said: "Someone, somewhere knows something. No matter how insignificant you may think it is, please inform the police.
"The maniac who killed my son is still out there."
Ms Finch added Mr Attfield, of East Bay, Colchester was "in the process of rebuilding his life" after suffering a severe brain injury when he was hit by a car four years ago.
"[It has] left him with a weakness to the left side of his body which affected his balance; his speech was also slightly affected and he suffered short-term memory loss and these things obviously made him very vulnerable," she said.
"Jim was very aware of his disabilities and avoided crowded places and situations where he could get injured again."
'Gentle young man'
She said her son "was always a bit of a loner but seemed happy with his own company".
"Jim was well liked and polite - everyone always had a good word to say about him," she added.
"This seems a senseless and frenzied attack on a gentle, vulnerable young man.
"Please, if anyone saw my son on Friday, please come forward."
Mr Attfield was filmed on CCTV at the River Lodge pub in Middleborough, Colchester, on Friday.
He left there at 22:09 GMT, leaving behind most of his drink, which his family said was unusual.
Police said they do not know where he went between leaving the pub and being found injured in Castle Park at 05:45 GMT on Saturday morning.