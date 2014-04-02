Kirsty Humphrey murder: Mark Czapla convicted
- Published
A man convicted of stabbing his former partner to death at their Colchester home, has been described as a coward by the detective who led the case.
Kirsty Humphrey, 23, was stabbed by Mark Czapla in Queen Elizabeth Way, last September.
Czapla, who lived with her, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The 25-year-old, who did not attend court to hear the evidence against him, will be sentenced on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Simon Werrett said: "Czapla has deprived a family of their daughter. His actions have affected several lives.
"He has also not admitted his involvement or shown remorse. He is a coward; he would not even come into the court to hear the evidence against him."
He said Czapla was "a violent, self-seeking man".
Speaking previously, Ms Humphrey's mother Nicky and her stepfather Michael Plane said: "A light went out the day when Kirsty died."
The couple described Ms Humphrey as a "beautiful person who was happy and always smiling".
"The lives of my family and friends have been shattered, along with Kirsty's friends, and will never be the same again."