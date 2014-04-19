Braintree stabbing: Michael Haastrup 'was new father'
A 24-year-old man fatally stabbed at a flat in Essex had recently become a father for the first time, his family has said.
Michael Haastrup, of Southend, was attacked at a property in Cressing Road, Braintree, on Wednesday night and died later in hospital.
A second man was injured during the incident, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
A 24-year-old man held on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Mr Haastrup's family released a statement via Essex police.
"Michael was a new father, a son, a brother and a good friend who had his whole life ahead of him," they said.
"He had just got a new job and had a lovely new home with his partner and new son.
"He used to bring in young homeless children to spend Christmas with his family to make them feel a part of this world again and bring hope into their lives."
A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail until 30 May.
A 57-year-old man was released without charge on Good Friday.