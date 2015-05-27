Essex Police investigated after prisoner's fingers severed
A police force is being investigated after a prisoner had three fingers severed while in custody.
The 33-year-old was injured at Colchester police station in Essex during a struggle when he grabbed hold of a toilet bowl in his cell.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has started an investigation into the incident.
It is believed seven Essex Police officers will be questioned. The force has not commented.
It is thought the IPCC will investigate claims the man was handcuffed after his fingers were severed, and allegations of a significant time delay in taking him to hospital.
The prisoner, who lost part of three fingers on his left hand, was taken to hospital following the incident on 1 May.
He had been taken into custody in connection with a public order incident.
A spokesman for the IPCC said: "The Independent Police Complaints Commission is to independently investigate an incident at Colchester Police Station on May 1, 2015 where a man suffered serious hand injuries while in custody.
"Further information is likely to be published in due course."