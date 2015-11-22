Canvey Island murder: Man charged over death of Kelly Pearce
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Essex.
Kelly Pearce, 36, died in hospital after being found with a serious neck injury at a property on Canvey Island at 16:55 GMT on Thursday.
Anthony Ayres, 48, of Fairlop Avenue in Canvey was arrested on Friday and has been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.