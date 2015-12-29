Image copyright De La Mer House care home Image caption Rita King was killed at De La Mer House in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex

An 81-year-old woman who was killed at her seafront care home was shot in the head with a bullet fired from a 1930s revolver, police have said.

Rita King died at De La Mer House in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, on Monday morning.

An 86-year-old man, believed to be her husband, has been arrested.

Police said post-mortem tests found Mrs King died from a gunshot wound to the head. The bullet came from what is a believed to be a 1934 Enfield gun.

Image caption De La Mer House overlooks the sea front at Walton-on-the-Naze

The weapon, which was the standard sidearm of British and Commonwealth forces during World War Two, has been recovered from the scene.

The man arrested on suspicion of killing Mrs King is believed to be her husband Ronald.

The suspect is still being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder.

Mrs King and the arrested man were both residents of the care home.

Det Ch Insp Simon Werrett, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing. At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation."

Image copyright Google Image caption De La Mer House overlooks the seafront at Walton-on-the-Naze