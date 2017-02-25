Woman charged after Dexter Neal dog death
A woman has been charged with owning a dangerously out of control dog following the death of a three-year-old in Essex last year.
Jade Dunne, 29, of Parker Way, Halstead, has been charged in connection with the death of Dexter Neal on 18 August.
Dexter died after he was bitten at Ms Dunne's home. An American Bulldog, called Ruby, was later destroyed.
Ms Dunne will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court next month.
Dexter, of Ronald Road, Halstead, was attacked at 17:40 BST.
He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge before his death was confirmed later that day.
At the time, neighbour Phyllis Young told the BBC the family had not lived in the street for long and "kept themselves to themselves".
Shirley Diver, mayor of Halstead, described the incident as heartbreaking.
Following news of Dexter's death, she said: "It's so sad. I feel so sadly for the family who are involved.
"Words can't express how it affects anybody. The whole town is in shock."