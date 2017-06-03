Image caption Demonstrators took part in a protest in the centre of Colchester

Nearly 800 people have taken part in a demonstration against plans to reorganise the NHS in Essex.

The protestors in Colchester say the plans could see the downgrading of A&E units at Southend Hospital and Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

But Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust said any plans were subject to public consultation.

A spokesman for the trust added it was "committed to the delivery of high quality care".

Emily Cornell, chair of the Colchester People's Assembly - which organised the march, said: "We have had a great response to calling the march, especially from people at the hospital who know only too well how vital the NHS is to themselves and their families."