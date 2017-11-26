Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The crash happened near junction eight northbound between Stansted Airport and Great Chesterford

A lorry overturned and was left lying on its side on the M11 motorway.

The crash on the northbound carriageway, just after the junction for Stansted Airport, happened at about 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 45-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The M11 northbound reopened at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday and Highways England thanked drivers for their patience, saying "recovery was complex".

Image copyright BBC/VizMaps Image caption The M11 northbound was closed for hours

The lorry's diesel tank leaked fuel onto the carriageway. Nobody was injured in the collision and no other vehicle was involved.

Traffic heading north on the M11 was diverted from junction eight onto the A120, A10 and A505 before rejoining the M11 at junction 10.