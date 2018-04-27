Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Masser "loved his football... sleeping in a tent... his dog Simba... and he had a heart of gold" his family said

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a 49-year-old man in the street in Basildon.

John Masser had serious head injuries after an assault on Moss Drive on 1 October and died two days later.

Steven Keeble, 37, of Moss Close in Basildon, was found guilty of murder and has been told he must serve a minimum of 14 years.

Mr Masser's family described him as an "amazing guy" who "brought out the best in people".

Steven Keeble was told he must serve a minimum of 14 years in jail before being considered for release

Keeble was convicted after a 10-day trial at Basildon Crown Court.

'Missed by everyone'

In a statement issued after the sentencing, the family said: "This has been a terrible ordeal for our family and we are pleased this day has come, although nothing can take away our pain.

"We think of John every day, and he can now rest in peace."

At the time of his death in October, the family issued a statement describing Mr Masser as a fan of Chelsea Football Club and the band Madness.

They said he "loved his dog Simba, and he asked for him right to the end".

"John was an amazing guy and growing up with him was always fun. He brought out the best in people, no matter how low you were and he would make you laugh," the statement said.

"Even when taking his last breath, he did a good thing, because he brought some of the family back together after a time of not talking.

"His death came suddenly, and he'll be missed by everyone."