Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Hassan Abdi Mohamed was found collapsed on a path in March 2016

An inquest into the death of a man who was fatally stabbed has recorded an open verdict.

Hassan Abdi Mohamed, 48, a father-of-two from Harlow was found collapsed on a path near Holly Field in March 2016.

Mr Mohamed died from a single stab wound to the chest but no-one has been charged with his killing, Essex police confirmed on Wednesday.

Two people arrested at the time were later released due to "insufficient evidence", police added.

Image caption The murder weapon, which police believed to be a large knife, was never found

Detectives believe Mr Mohammed had been walking along the pathway that leads from Southern Way to Pyenest Road shortly before he was attacked at about 10:45 GMT.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said police had carried out "an extensive investigation" into Hassan Mohamed's death and followed numerous lines of enquiry.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder were "later released without charge due to insufficient evidence" he added.

"We have exhausted all current lines of enquiry but the case is not closed and we will investigate any new evidence that comes to light."

Mr Mohamed's un-named partner said at the time: "He was a loving father to our two gorgeous children, who adored him."