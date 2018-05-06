Up to 40 people were involved in a mass brawl at a nightclub in a which a machete was reportedly brandished, police say.

The fight broke out at The Venue in Collingwood Road, Witham, in the early hours.

Witnesses reported seeing a machete and other weapons, Essex Police said.

No-one was seriously hurt but officers used special powers to stop and search a number of people and premises in the area between 03:00 BST and 08:30.

Ch Insp Craig Carrington said the incident was dealt with "swiftly".

"We received very concerning reports of a large-scale fight at The Venue with one person reporting a machete had been seen," he said.

"It is believed the fight broke out between two groups of customers, and we are continuing to speak to witnesses.

"We'd like to highlight the rarity of an event such as this in Witham and Braintree."