Two masked raiders burst into an elderly woman's home and threatened to spray bleach over her, before splashing it on her walking frame.

They also threatened to hit the woman, in her 80s, with a torch in her house on Colchester Road, Weeley, Essex at about 23:20 BST on Monday.

The victim was shaken but not physically injured, police said.

The two men, both dressed in black, are thought to have got away with some of her jewellery.

Det Insp Gary Biddle, from Essex Police, described it as "an awful incident".

The woman told officers one of the masked raiders was "considerably taller than the other" but was unable to give exact heights.