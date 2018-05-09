Image caption Two security guards were robbed as they delivered money to Asda in Witham in December 2016

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a supermarket in Essex has been arrested in Spain.

Two security guards were threatened at gunpoint and £235,000 was stolen in the raid at Asda in Witham on 14 December 2016.

Stevie Atkins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an operation between police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Essex Police said papers are now being prepared for his extradition to the UK.

The store in Highfields Road was open at the time of the robbery but no shots were fired and nobody was injured.