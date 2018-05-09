Image caption The officers were stabbed in a house on Springfield Road, Chelmsford

A woman has been cleared of intentionally wounding two police officers after they were stabbed at a house in Essex.

Humaira Akhtar, 50, attacked them with a kitchen knife in Chelmsford while suffering a psychotic episode, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

After a short trial, the jury found her not guilty of two counts of wounding with intent on the basis of insanity.

Judge Christopher Morgan will decide upon a hospital order next month.

The court heard police were called to Mrs Akhtar's parents' house on Springfield Road, where she lived, after she rang 999.

She wrongly claimed her mother and father were trying to kill her.

'Crazed animal'

When police officers PC James Willis and PC Christopher Leavett broke into her bedroom last December she ran at them with a knife, the court heard.

She slashed PC Willis in the leg and PC Leavett under his right arm, and was described by police as appearing "evil" and looking like a "crazed animal".

At least half a dozen officers were involved in trying to detain her and it took at least four Tasers to knock her down, the jury was told.

She was chanting prayers in Arabic throughout.

The officers were treated at Broomfield Hospital and she was treated for head injuries at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.