Image copyright Rachel Kaden/Daniell Musaheb Image caption Kevin Williams found it difficult to adapt to civilian life, his inquest heard

A former soldier deployed to Iraq on his 18th birthday killed himself after a long battle with post traumatic stress disorder, an inquest has found.

The body of Kevin Williams, 29, was discovered by police at his home in Basildon, Essex, in March.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray, said Mr Williams left the army seven years earlier and had found it difficult to adapt to civilian life.

The inquest in Chelmsford found that Mr Williams had taken his own life.

Image copyright PA Image caption While serving in the Green Jackets Mr Williams had met the Queen

The inquest heard that in March police were called to his flat in Vange, Basildon, where they found him hanging on the communal stairwell.

He had left a note in his bedroom.

Two years ago a close friend and filmmaker made a short documentary about Mr Williams, who had served with the Green Jackets.

In the film, he spoke about the death of a close friend serving with him in Iraq and how he struggled to come to terms with that loss.

After leaving the army he had hoped to become a private military contractor or mercenary.

He then took up Thai boxing and took part in competitions in Thailand.

But Mr Williams also spoke about what he called his "sadness".

In a letter read out by the coroner, Mr Williams' sister Jennifer spoke of the shock of his death but that it came as no surprise to her.

The coroner concluded Mr Williams was a troubled young man who intended to take his own life.

Ms Beasley-Murray told Mr Williams' family it was clear he was a much-loved young man and he died in what she called "tragic circumstances".